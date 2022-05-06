Guardians of the Galaxy's Pom Klementieff Reveals Her Favorite Chris

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become known for a lot of things -- bombastic action sequences, an endearing rapport between its castmates, and multiple actors named Chris. Those tropes recently collided in an endearing way, with the AGBO Films Superhero Fantasy Football League uniting the cast and crew of the MCU for some good fun. On Monday, it was announced that Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt has won the league's second season -- and it looks like his co-star, Mantis actress Pom Klementieff, is celebrating. Klementieff recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her holding a fake Chris Pratt-themed book, which jokingly refers to him as Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

The friendly rivalry between the Chrises has been partially at the center of the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, with Pratt previously declaring on Instagram that he's the "better Chris". Based on Klementieff's photo, it seems like she agrees with him -- or maybe not.

With the second season, the AGBO league partnered with FanDuel as a presenting sponsor. FanDuel has donated $1.25 million in total during the league's season. $1 million of that donation goes to the charities that the players are representing, while $250,000 is being donated to charities in the memory of Chadwick Boseman, the beloved Black Panther star that passed away at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer. This year's competitors included Pratt, ESPN Fantasy Football analyst Matthew Berry, Captain America actor Chris Evans, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, Spider-Man actor Tom Hollland, Nebula actress Karen Gillan, Mantis actress Pom Klementieff, Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr., and more.

Both Hemsworth and Pratt will next be seen onscreen together in Thor: Love and Thunder, a film that has been rumored to include more members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The cosmic epic will also feature the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Over the course of the feature, she'll be transformed into the Mighty Thor, pulling inspiration from the iconic comic run from Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman.

"I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited," Portman previously explained to Yahoo! "I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

