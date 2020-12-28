Chris Pratt Wins AGBO Films Super Hero Fantasy Football League

✖

The AGBO Films Superhero Fantasy Football League has reached the end of its second season with Star-Lord emerging victorious. Chris Pratt was named the winner of the league with his charity money going to the Special Olympics Washington organization. The entire league has provided a tremendous amount of entertainment as actors and directors from various super hero films compete and trash talk each other week in and week out. However, the true intention behind the league as a whole in addition to all of the fun has been to raise money for various charities.

With the second season, the AGBO league partnered with FanDuel as a presenting sponsor. FanDuel has donated $1.25 million in total during the league's season. $1 million of that donation goes to the charities that the players are representing, while $250,000 is being donated to charities in the memory of Chadwick Boseman, the beloved Black Panther star that passed away at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer. This year's competitors included Pratt, ESPN Fantasy Football analyst Matthew Berry, Captain America actor Chris Evans, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, Spider-Man actor Tom Hollland, Nebula actress Karen Gillan, Mantis actress Pom Klementieff, Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr., and more.

The official announcement of Pratt finishing as the AGBO Fantasy League's winner came on Twitter, with a poster from graphic designer BossLogic to match. Check it out in the tweets below!

HUGE CONGRATS @prattprattpratt and @SO_Washington 👏 👏 Many thanks to all of the wonderful teams and charities that participated in the second annual @agboleague 😊 https://t.co/DGhzO9Kim6 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) December 28, 2020

The AGBO league was initially organized by AGBO heads Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, running it under their new production company's banner. AGBO released Extraction earlier this year and is gearing up for Cherry's release, a new film starring Tom Holland, which hits theaters and Apple TV+ in March.

Some of the highlights this year have been Simu Liu's rap track dissing Ryan Reynolds, Pom Klementieff using Tom Cruise to trash Chris Hemsworth, and Paul Rudd biting off Iron Man's head before he faced off with Downey.