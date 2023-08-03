Marvel Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Place in MCU Timeline

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally hit Disney+ after a massively successful run in theaters this summer, and fans have been tuning into all the cool new details that they can find. Marvel Studios always does one really cool thing when a Marvel Cinematic Universe project hits their streaming service: it adds those projects to the specific spot they are on the official MCU timeline. Fans have been waiting to figure out when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was set, and today the streaming service added the film to its timeline. According to the MCU timeline, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes place after The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania but before the recently released Secret Invasion.

You can take a look at the official MCU timeline below.

Marvel Studios recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Alternate Ending

Last month, Marvel Studios released the infamously talked about deleted scene and it shows exactly what High Collector actor Chukwudi Iwuji has been saying was in it. During a recent Previously, while appearing on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Iwuji revealed to us that the sequel actually had an alternate ending than the one we saw in theaters and revealed some cool information about what goes down in the scene.

"Well, let me just put it this way. I'm hoping you'll see an extended version or maybe an alternate ending, you know, that we certainly did film," Iwuji exclusively revealed to us. "I mean the whole point in Marvel is that unless you see someone die they haven't necessarily died and even if they do die what does that mean in the multiverse, right? But, the point is that Rocket doesn't shoot me. They make a point of saying why don't you kill him and he says no, I'm not going to kill him. And you don't actually see me go down with the ship. So, I'll just leave it at that."

What was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

Marvel Studios is described Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows, "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features a fan-favorite cast that includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Saldaña as Gamora, Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Sean Gunn (brother of director James Gunn) as Kraglin Obfonteri. New cast members include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

