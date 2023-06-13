Marvel Freakout Over Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars Delays

Marvel delayed Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars today. MCU fans are handling it by freaking out on the Internet. Variety reports that Disney approved shuffling some projects back. Now, Kang the Conqueror's siege will take place on May 1, 2026. Meanwhile, the multiversal crossover event that every Marvel fan has been anticipating for years will hit on May 7, 2027. While some critics have been eager for the company to slow down a bit with the content output, their patience is truly about to be put to the test. Along with that numerous other projects are also getting pushed and pulled in the timeline too.

Kevin Feige hinted that there would be some changes to the structure of their release calendar earlier this year during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Feige began, "I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist. It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there — and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate."

So Deadpool 3 in May (BIG DEAL)

Cap 4 in July

Thunderbolts December



2025 Feb Blade

May F4 (lets be real give them the big May Date)

(Potential Shang chi 2)

(Spiderman 4)



2026

Feb ( Dr strange 3)

May Avengers Kang Dyansty



2027

May Avengers Secret Wars — (Greatphase) (@GGeneralHolt8) June 13, 2023

He continued, "But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."

