Marvel Freakout Over Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars Delays
Marvel delayed Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars today. MCU fans are handling it by freaking out on the Internet. Variety reports that Disney approved shuffling some projects back. Now, Kang the Conqueror's siege will take place on May 1, 2026. Meanwhile, the multiversal crossover event that every Marvel fan has been anticipating for years will hit on May 7, 2027. While some critics have been eager for the company to slow down a bit with the content output, their patience is truly about to be put to the test. Along with that numerous other projects are also getting pushed and pulled in the timeline too.
Kevin Feige hinted that there would be some changes to the structure of their release calendar earlier this year during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Feige began, "I do think one of the powerful aspects of being at Marvel Studios is having these films and shows hit the zeitgeist. It is harder to hit the zeitgeist when there's so much product out there — and so much 'content,' as they say, which is a word that I hate."
So Deadpool 3 in May (BIG DEAL)— (Greatphase) (@GGeneralHolt8) June 13, 2023
Cap 4 in July
Thunderbolts December
2025 Feb Blade
May F4 (lets be real give them the big May Date)
(Potential Shang chi 2)
(Spiderman 4)
2026
Feb ( Dr strange 3)
May Avengers Kang Dyansty
2027
May Avengers Secret Wars
He continued, "But we want Marvel Studios and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand above. So, people will see that as we get further into Phase 5 and 6. The pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine."
I'll be rolling out of Secret Wars and going straight to the kid's graduation. https://t.co/BnLa4MvKMd— The CH (@TheMetzTheory) June 13, 2023
I'll be 29 when Secret Wars comes out pic.twitter.com/f1yWIDpJcF— nini (@gilmour34) June 13, 2023
Wandavision came out in 2021 and secret wars is coming out in 2027, in just 6 years MCU is trying to complete a whole saga. I wouldn’t mind if MCU pushes back secret wars even to 2029/2030 https://t.co/g4JNi4pI86— Akshat Kembhavi (@AkshatKembhavi) June 13, 2023
Tbh, at this point I only want to see Deadpool, Blade, Fantastic 4, & Secret Wars… https://t.co/xddiL6Wcj5— Boy Wonder® (@JamalG_) June 13, 2023
Good News and Bad News
Kang Dynasty has been delayed to May 2026 and Secret Wars delayed to May 2027
Good News: They got time to work— Multiversal Capture (@SagaMultiverse) June 13, 2023
Bad News: We gotta wait pic.twitter.com/7rAGbcKPnj
I'll be in my mid-20s when Secret Wars comes out.... https://t.co/GHSR9GZqSb pic.twitter.com/LIiyviBMFx— Clifford Batteau (@CliffordBatteau) June 13, 2023
At this point, why not delay Secret Wars by one more year to position it as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the MCU? https://t.co/SXPJngLvXW— Jesse Statz (@NinGamer64) June 13, 2023
We ain’t ever getting the MCU’s X-Men if we gotta wait until after “Secret Wars”. https://t.co/GfFWgVotnj— Michael Chancley, MSW (@KingPiscean504) June 13, 2023