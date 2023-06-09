Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Fans Think a Wolverine Cameo Was Just Teased

Fans think Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games is teasing a cameo from other superheroes such as Wolverine. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, but we know only a tiny bit about it. The game was announced in 2021 and Insomniac Games surprised everyone by following up that very reveal with another Marvel video game announcement: Marvel’s Wolverine. As of right now, the Spider-Man games have yet to directly overlap with any other superheroes, opting to only reference other existing Marvel heroes like Daredevil and The Avengers without explicitly showing them. However, with the announcement of Marvel’s Wolverine, fans think there’s a chance we’ll get more of a direct crossover between it and Spider-Man.

For a while it’s been unclear exactly what shape that crossover could take. Would it simply be Wolverine appearing in a post-credits scene? Having a larger role? No one really knows. However, some fans think Insomniac Games is teasing the character’s debut in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. At Summer Game Fest, game director Bryan Intihar stated that Kraven the Hunter is hunting all the Marvel characters living in New York City including Peter Parker, Miles Morales, “and others.” Even host Geoff Keighley picked up on that vague clue, but didn’t prod much further. Of course, we have no idea if Wolverine will be in New York City in this game. In the comics, he is frequently seen in Canada, but he is a bit of a drifter who roams around. It is also worth noting that Charles Xavier’s school that the X-Men reside in is in New York, so Wolverine has reason to be in the state.

https://twitter.com/ItIsSpid/status/1666929540382302208?s=20

Of course, Wolverine being hunted by Kraven would make a lot of sense since he’s animalistic by nature and would be a mighty challenge. He’d also probably rip Kraven apart pretty quickly due to his powers, so it’s likely Wolverine would only be there for a moment and not stay the whole way through. Wolverine has shown up in other games featuring Venom, though, such as Ultimate Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Web of Shadows, so perhaps he’s called in to help defeat the iconic villain.

Do you think Wolverine will appear in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.