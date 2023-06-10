Marvel Shares Secret Invasion Explainer Ahead of Disney+ Series

Marvel Comics just shared an explainer about Secret Invasion's comic book origins before the Disney+ series begins. The event pre-dates Marvel Studios deciding to drop Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury into a full-scale Skrull invasion. Back in 2008, writer Brian Michael Bendis and penciller Leinil Francis Yu teamed with Mark Morales and Laura Martin to shake up the Marvel Comics Universe. At the end of the Kree-Skrull War, the shapeshifting aliens were left without a home. Their leader, Empress Veranke decides to take Earth by force. So, she hatches a plan to take over right under the Marvel heroes' noses.

Basically over the course of the proceeding year, Bendis and the creative team laid down a trail of clues that heroes were being replaced by Skrulls. Then, things hit the fan in Secret Invasion as Elektra (yes that Elektra!) is revealed to be an imposter during a battle with the heroes. That revelation of a Skrull in their midst sends the heroes into extreme paranoia that lasts throughout the event. In the end, the alien forces are fended off. But, not without real lasting damage to the Earth's defenses and hierarchy. SHIELD is dismantled and replaced by HAMMER. Norman Osborn (who took credit for landing the decisive blow against the Skrulls) is given control of that. So, there's going to be a lot of differences in the show.

What Is Different For Secret Invasion on Disney+?

Obviously, there's probably not going to be a Daredevil sighting in the series and a lot of the heroes who were there for the comic event haven't been introduced in the MCU yet. But, there are the core themes of paranoia and espionage there for the taking. Even though the MCU doesn't have a Norman Osborn (from this dimension anyway…), there are still people already in the current storyline that could benefit from further destabilization of the world. People like Kingpin, Val, and, of course, Kang the Conqueror.

During the Disney Upfronts presentation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about the tone of the upcoming Disney+ series. That's one thing that will remain absolutely the same. "Today, I'm going to give a look at three Marvel series for Disney+. As some of you may remember, I was at this event last year when Sam Jackson came to talk about his new show, Secret Invasion, and now we're just one month away from the June 21st debut of this twisty political thriller," he said.

Secret Invasion Bringing Changes For Nick Fury

The series star talked to Vanity Fair about his character's evolution over the years and what's changing with Secret Invasion. It's a wild world that Fury is stepping into. The last time we saw Samuel L. Jackson's spy, he was in space on sabbatical. But, complications here on Earth make him have to deal with these new threats personally. It seems that time has not been kind to the charismatic leader in the time since The Blip.

"He just doesn't wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was," Jacksons told the outlet. "It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."

"Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know?" Jackson added. "He's up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is," Jackson says. "The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out."

Are You Ready For Secret Invasion?

"The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir."

