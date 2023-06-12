New Marvel's Secret Invasion Clip Asks Fans to Chose a Side

The countdown is officially on for Secret Invasion, a new live-action television series that is hitting Disney+ later this month. Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth — and a new teaser trailer showcases just how harrowing that is going to look. The teaser, which was released by Marvel Studios on Monday, provides new looks at Fury and Talos, as well as many of the show's new ensemble cast members.

Decide whose side you’re on.



Experience the six episode event. Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasion begins streaming June 21 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/G0DVDraT1W — Marvel Studios Canada (@MarvelStudiosCA) June 12, 2023

What is Secret Invasion about?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

"It looks so good," Smulders raved in an interview earlier this fall, "and it's a very different tone than I've seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see."

"It's the most depth I've been able to show of Maria Hill," Smulders continued. "That's the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you're able to really get backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee? It's not like, 'We've gotta get the bad guys! We've gotta get the thing! We've gotta save the world again!' It's like, 'Let's just have a chat, let's go for a walk.' We get to see those kinds of moments and be a bit more intimate with the characters."

Are you excited for Disney+'s Secret Invasion series? What do you think of this new teaser? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21st. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.