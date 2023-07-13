Marvel's Hayley Atwell Calls Captain Carter Appearance in Doctor Strange 2 "Frustrating"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Hayley Atwell had some thoughts about how Peggy Carter was portrayed in the movie. On Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast, the Mission: Impossible actress talked about her experience in the MCU film last year. Like some fans, she felt like there could have been more done with Captain Carter. While what's done is done, there still seems to be some confusion about where they took that variant of Peggy Carter from Atwell. Needless to say, there's going to have to be a conversation moving forward.

"I'm like, 'That wasn't my choice!'" Atwell explained to the host when the Marvel movie came up. "When she was like, 'I could do this all day' and then followed by she's immediately cut in half by a frisbee. And the audience being like, 'She can't do it all day. Apparently you can't, so, egg on your face.' That doesn't really serve Peggy very well."

Hayley Atwell's Praise For What If…?

(Photo: Disney+)

In a bit of news that might surprise Marvel die-hards, Atwell had some serious praise for Marvel Studios' What If…? The animated series hasn't exactly been an MCU favorite for a lot of the viewers. But, in the Captain Carter actress's book, it was some of the most fulfilling work she's done as the character. She also says that the approach to voicing Peggy is so much better in the animated realm than it was in Multiverse of Madness.

"I felt like I had much more to do in the What If...? animation series," she said. "I mean, any actor will tell you, to be able to go into a booth in effectively your pajamas and do an animation is great fun because you're focused on the voice as the instrument and your main performative tool."

Will Atwell Return As Captain Carter?

Despite some weird feelings about the Doctor Strange sequel, Atwell would like to return as Captain Carter in a future title. At AwesomeCon last year, she mentioned her hopes for some live-action Peggy Carter again. There are a lot of fans who would love nothing more.

"Well...I haven't got news for you. But I share your enthusiasm," Atwelll admitted. "And I would love to if Marvel did find a home for her; that's a home that feels worthy of her in terms of her evolution as a character and development as a character."

She continued, "The experience I've had in playing her has given me the most incredible opportunity to hone my particular craft in this franchise. And I've got more to do, and because I feel the fans deserve that. In some ways, with a lot of people, she's a minor player, and it wouldn't make sense if I was to continue to be a minor player in that if it felt like, well, this is a different time. And also particularly as a woman with everything that's happened the last few years. When she says in her timeline, 'I know my value and everyone else's opinion; it doesn't matter,' that's really good."

Do you want to see Captain Carter back again? Let us know down in the comments!