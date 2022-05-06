Hayley Atwell Very Eager to Continue Playing Marvel's Captain Carter

✖

Marvel Studios did some pretty out of the box stuff with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film featured the titular hero and America Chavez traveling through the multiverse, and they wind up in a universe where The Illuminati exist. This version of the Marvel comics group is quite different than the comics. The Illuminati line-up features Mr. Fantastic, Maria Rambeau/Captain Marvel, Captain Carter, Black Bolt, Professor X and Baron Mordo. Hayley Atwell returns in the role of Peggy Carter/Captain Carter and it seems as if she had a great time playing the character. During a recent appearance at AwesomeCon (via The Cosmic Circus), Atwell reveals that she wants to keep playing the role.

"Well...I haven't got news for you. But I share your enthusiasm," Atwelll shared. "And I would love to if Marvel did find a home for her; that's a home that feels worthy of her in terms of her evolution as a character and development as a character."

"The experience I've had in playing her has given me the most incredible opportunity to hone my particular craft in this franchise. And I've got more to do, and because I feel the fans deserve that. In some ways, with a lot of people, she's a minor player, and it wouldn't make sense if I was to continue to be a minor player in that if it felt like, well, this is a different time. And also particularly as a woman with everything that's happened the last few years. When she says in her timeline, 'I know my value and everyone else's opinion; it doesn't matter,' that's really good." The actress added.

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively in theaters now!

