Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Chiwetel Ejiofor Previews Karl Mordo's Return

✖

The bill comes due when Karl Mordo returns in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Years after the disillusioned Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) renounced his title as a Master of the Mystic Arts, parting ways with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) in 2016's Doctor Strange, a reckoning is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the sorcerer returns to warn Strange in the trailer for Doctor Strange 2: "Your desecration of reality will not go unpunished."

"It's pretty bonkers, and it's going to be really exciting," Chiwetel told Entertainment Tonight in an interview promoting his new Showtime series The Man Who Fell to Earth. "It's been a real joy to bring that team back together, and [director] Sam [Raimi] made me sort of the leader for this film, and, you know, I just think his work is so extraordinary and has been for so long."



Ejiofor added, "So it was very, very exciting, and I think people are really going to enjoy it."

The Spider-Man trilogy director steps foot into the MCU for the first time in the Doctor Strange sequel, described by Marvel Studios as a "thrilling ride through the Multiverse" with Strange, Sorcerer Supreme Wong, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

The first Doctor Strange ended with Mordo hunting down and stripping magic users of their power after realizing "what's wrong with the world: too many sorcerers." When ComicBook asked Ejiofor what Mordo has been up to since the events of 2016, and why the sorcerer wasn't present for the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame, the actor teased: "All will be revealed."

After using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a dangerous and forbidden spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange has opened the door to a mysterious madness called "the Multiverse." To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong and former Avenger Wanda Maximoff. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe — a strange new threat that looks exactly like Doctor Strange.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez, Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens only in theaters on May 6. Tickets are now on sale.