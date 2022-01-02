Doctor Strange 2 Promo Art Shows Off Baron Mordo’s New Look

More promotional artwork for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has surfaced online, giving fans of the mystical Marvel characters a new look at those characters partaking in the highly anticipated Sam Raimi follow-up. We’ve already gotten artwork for a few different versions of the eponymous sorcerer and now, artwork for his arch-nemesis has surfaced online as well. The artwork comes from the packaging of Hasbro’s popular Marvel Legends line and shows Baron Mordo’s (Chiwetel Ejiofor) new look.

As seen in the film’s first teaser, the Mordo action figure will also include a new hairstyle. See the promo art for yourself below.

The official promotional art for Mordo in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/EJPzGYDs7Q — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 2, 2022

The latest synopsis for the feature teases a massive multiversal battle with a “terrible threat.”

“Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers,” a translation (via The Cosmic Circus) of the Disney Japan site reads.

It adds, “However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’ To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022.