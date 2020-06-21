Marvel Studios Fan Edit Compiles Every Time Captain America Gets Punched Into One Awesome Video

Chris Evans had a great run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Captain America/Steve Rogers for eight excellent years. The actor was recently seen taking on a new type of role in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, but fans will always remember the actor as the MCU hero. While Cap always saved the day, he still took a whole lot of hits throughout his time on the big screen. Recently, Mr. Sunday Movies on YouTube had some fun cutting together every punch/hit Evans takes as Captain America in the movies.

"Captain America is known for his fighting prowess across the six hundred and fifteen movies he appears in since 2011," the video's caption joked. From The First Avenger, Avengers 2012, The Winter Soldier, Civil War all the way up to his battle with Thanos in Endgame. This video charts every time the Marvel hero gets punched or hit from enemies like Ultron and Red Skull to friends like Tony Stark's Iron Man, Bucky, Black Panther and Spider-Man. Thanks for watching," they added. You check out the video above or click here.

As you can see, the clip shows Cap in Captain America: The First Avenger getting hit 15 times, The Avengers was only two, Captain America: The Winter Soldier featured a whopping 26 hits (mostly from Bucky), Avengers: Age of Ultron has 11, Captain America: Civil War was 26, Avengers: Infinity War was only one, and Avengers: Endgame was 10, rounding out the total to 91 hits/punches.

A while back, Evans confirmed that he probably won't be playing Captain America again. “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” he explained. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

Recently, Evans won over our hearts even further by talking about his mom. He revealed that Avengers: Endgame's Old Man Steve Rogers made his mother cry, and shared that she actually helped talk him into playing the iconic hero.

You can catch Evans playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films on Disney+.

