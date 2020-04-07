Chris Evans' Mom Helped Talk Him Into Playing Captain America

✖

As it turns out, the Evans family is full of heroes. Chris Evans is not the only member of the group deserving of some recognition. His mother, a hero as all mothers are, is partly responsible for Chris taking on the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lisa Evans recently opened up about how she encouraged her son to take on the role which would define his acting career for an entire generation of moviegoers, resulting in him becoming an icon amidst the world's largest cinematic franchise in history. Evans recently seems to have bid farewell to the role but he almost did not take it in the first place.

“His biggest fear was losing his anonymity,” Lisa Evans told Esquire. “He said, ‘I have a career now where I can do work I really like. I can walk my dog. Nobody bothers me. Nobody wants to talk to me. I can go wherever I want. And the idea of losing that is terrifying to me.’"

It's hard to imagine a world where everybody does not know Evans, at this point. However, mama Evans pointed out that her son would get more work if the role of Captain America became a success. "He would call and ask for my advice,” she explained. “I said to him, ‘Look, you want to do acting work for the rest of your life? If you do this part, you will have the opportunity. You’ll never have to worry about paying the rent. If you take the part, you just have to decide, It’s not going to affect my life negatively—it will enable it.’ ”

As the story goes, Evans took the part and debuted as Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger, before reprising the role for titles including The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

