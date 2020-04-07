Avengers: Endgame's Old Man Steve Rogers Scene Made Chris Evans' Mom Cry

✖

We often discuss how movie stars must feel seeing themselves onscreen, but what we probably don't discuss enough is how a star's family feels when watching them change appearance and personality with every new role. Well, in the case of Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chris Evans, his final turn as Steve Rogers / Captain Americain Avengers: Endgame proved to be very stressful for his poor mother. No mother should have to see her son grow older than she is - but that's exactly the kind of transformation that Chris Evans went through to portray "Old Man Rogers" in Endgame's final sequence, and it resonated deeply with his mother.

Esquire is doing a profile on Chris Evans' career following his exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and offered this bit of insight into why Evans' mom was so affected by the 'Old Man Rogers' sequence in Avengers: Endgame:

"When Evans’s mom saw her son in Avengers: Endgame made up to look like an aged Steve Rogers, she burst into tears—he resembled his late granddad exactly."

If nothing else, this speaks to just to just how well the makeup wizards at Marvel Studios do their work. Not only did they make Chris Evan look like an old man version of Steve Rogers, they made him look actually look like an older version of himself so well, that it made his own mother weep with nostalgia. Wow, that's next-level technical mastery, for real.

Marvel fans have never stopped burning a candle for Chris Evans' Captain America, ever since he was last seen both handing off the shield to Sam Wilson as an old man, and finally getting that dance with his lady love, Peggy Carter, as the younger Cap living in an alternate 1940s timeline. Despite Evans being very clear that he's done with the franchise, fans still expect (hope) to see him pop-up in future cameos or major franchise moments - possibly as soon as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's run on Disney+.

Marvel Studios' upcoming releases include Black Widow opening on November 6th; The Eternals on February 12, 2021; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5, 2021; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021; Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022; Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022; and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Upcoming Disney+ additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.

