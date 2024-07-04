Original Fantastic Four Star Would “Jump at the Chance” to Join the MCU

Jessica Alba can see herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Between 2005 and 2007, the Trigger Warning actress starred as Sue Storm, a.k.a. the Invisible Woman, in two Fox-made Fantastic Four movies opposite Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffudd, and Michael Chiklis. With Hugh Jackman reprising his X-Men role in Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine — a cameo-filled, fourth wall-breaking romp into the multiverse set to bring back other characters and original actors from the Fox-verse — Alba says she, too, would return to the Marvel family.

“I loved those movies and [it] also changed my life, that series,” the Fantastic Four star said in an Entertainment Tonight rETrospective. “No one has talked to me about [a return], but I would jump at the chance.” Alba added: “I loved that character and I felt like she was so unique in theMarvel universe at the time. There weren’t kind of female superheroeslike her.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Besides Jackman’s X-Man, returning for the first time since 2017’s Logan, Disney and Marvel Studios brought back Patrick Stewart’s Professor X for 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Kelsey Grammer’s Beast — who last appeared in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand — for an unexpected post-credits cameo in 2023’s The Marvels. More X-Men stars are confirmed for Deadpool & Wolverine, which is also said to feature an appearance by — spoiler alert — Jennifer Garner’s Elektra Natchios, the sai-wielding assassin from Fox’s Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005).

Marvel Studios will reboot The Fantastic Four with Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning) in the role of Susan Storm, Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Joseph Quinn (A Quiet Place: Day One) as Sue’s brother, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm/the Thing. MCU architect Kevin Feige is producing the new adaptation from director Matt Shakman (WandaVision), which is slated to open in theaters on July 25th, 2025.

Though Alba received a Razzie Award nomination for her role as Sue Storm,the Sin City star has “nothing but fond memories” of the 2005 Fantastic Four movie and its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

“I loved it so much, playing that character. I feel like my wholelife started in a lot of ways at that moment,” Alba told ComicBook in an interview for her new Netflix movie, Trigger Warning. “I met my life partner,we’re still together, we have three kids. Tim Story, who directed, isstill one of my best friends. We have New Year’s Eve together. It wasgreat.”



The Invisible Woman “was such a cool, inspiring character and ahead of hertime, I would say, in the genre,” Alba added. “And still, you still haven’t seensomeone who is so nurturing and feminine, but then also a fearsomebadass. I haven’t seen that combination again. And so I think she stillfills this beautiful kind of space or void in the Marvel universe.”