Deadpool & Wolverine Director Responds to Cameo Rumors: “Some Rumors Are True”

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally being released later this month, and Marvel fans are beyond excited to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman return to the titular roles. When it comes to the threequel, there’s a lot to look forward to, but moviegoers can also expect some surprises along the way. Ever since the project was announced, there have been rumors about cameos ranging from Marvel legends to pop stars like Taylor Swift, and while some fun names have actually been confirmed, you never know who could be popping up. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Shawn Levy teased more cameos, but wants fans to know that the movie will be more than just surprises.

“We didn’t want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie,” Levy explained. “But they are peppered in throughout. There’s a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base.”

X-Men Star Reveals Why They Turned Down Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo

As we wait to find out who else will be making cameo appearances in the film, there is one actor we know we won’t be seeing. Vinnie Jones, who played Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand, recently told Yahoo UK that he turned down a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Funnily enough I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically,” Jones explained. “I mean it had its mental toll as well because you’re in it and you can’t do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn’t strike the deal for Deadpool.”

“Deadpool‘s my favorite movie of all f*cking time more or less,” he added. “I really wanted to do it, but they didn’t have the budget to put me in the suit.”

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.