Original Fantastic Four Star Jessica Alba Reflects on Sue Storm's Big Screen Legacy

Marvel Studios is gearing up to introduce the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the beloved characters of the First Family made their big screen debut nearly two decades ago. 2005's Fantastic Four, from director Tim Story, arrived right at the start of the comic movie boom and still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. Since the 2015 reboot didn't deliver, the iterations of the characters from Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer are still the ones that come to mind when fans think about the iconic group of heroes.

The core cast from these films will forever be connected to their characters. That includes Jessica Alba, who starred in both films as Sue Storm. ComicBook recently spoke to Alba about her new film, Trigger Warning (which debuts June 21st on Netflix), and asked about how she still connects both Sue and the Fantastic Four 19 years later.

"It's nothing but fond memories," Alba said of her time playing Sue Storm. "I loved it so much playing that character. I feel like my whole life started in a lot of ways at that moment. I met my life partner, we're still together, we have three kids. Tim Story, who directed, is still one of my best friends. We have New Year's Eve together. It was great and she was such a cool, inspiring character and ahead of her time, I would say, in the genre. And still, you still haven't seen someone who is so nurturing and feminine, but then also a fearsome badass. I haven't seen that combination again. And so I think she still fills this beautiful kind of space or void in the Marvel universe."

Alba starred in both Fantastic Four films alongside Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis, and Chris Evans. The latter, of course, went on to become more famous for playing a different Marvel character, landing the part of Captain America in the MCU just a few years after Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Marvel's new iteration of the First Family is on track to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025, with a brand new cast bringing the heroes to life. Vanessa Kirby will be taking over the role of Sue Storm, while the rest of the Fantastic Four is comprised of Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The cast of the film also includes Paul Walter Hauser, Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, John Malkovich, and Ralph Ineson. WandaVision's Matt Shakman is directing.