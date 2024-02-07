Pedro Pascal Reportedly to Soon Begin Production on Marvel's Fantastic Four

Pedro Pascal is reportedly going to begin production on Marvel's Fantastic Four soon. On the SAG Foundation website, the actors bio points out that he will be joining the MCU vehicle in 2024. Marvel Studios has not responded to previous reporting about Pascal's casting or other roles being filled. Pascal became a hot name in conversations as rumors swirled around Adam Driver, John Krasinski and other fan-favorite actors. Interestingly, SAG Foundation is not usually how these kinds of details would be revealed. But, 2024 remains full of surprises in that regard.

Not too long ago, Pascal was reported to have dropped out of Weapons, an upcoming horror movie that would have coincided with Fantastic Four production. Industry reporter Jeff Sneider pointed out the timelines overlapping over at his sit. Fantastic Four is speculated to be getting off the ground in the second half of 2024. Marvel Studios has not announced a cast, or anything but the involvement of director Matt Shakman at this point. Fans have spent the last few years predicting and fancasting these roles. Today is one of the biggest pieces of new information yet.

This is a developing story…