Marvel's Josh Brolin Says He "Hears Through the Grapevine" About Thanos Returning

Dune: Part Two is heading to theaters next month, and the film will see the return of many fan-favorite actors from the first installment. One such star is Josh Brolin, who plays Gurney Halleck the Denis Villeneuve epic. However, many fans know Brolin best for playing Thanos, the biggest bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Brolin about Dune, and the subject of Thanos' many deaths came up. Not only did the villain die twice in Avengers: Endgame, but alternate versions of the character died multiple times in What If...? and was killed by the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When asked if Thanos could show up again, Brolin teases he's heard some rumors about his potential return...

"You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they're gonna bring him back," Brolin teased. "And there's the What If...? series and that's a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world whether they're going to bring him back, but I didn't know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain ... You learn something new every day."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

In addition to Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune: Part Two sees the return of Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban. New cast members include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker as Emperor Shaddam IV.

"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it's an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" Villeneuve told Total Film in a 2021 interview. "So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to be released on March 1st. You can watch ComicBook.com's Dune: Part Two interviews here, and tell us in the comments if you want Brolin to return as Thanos.