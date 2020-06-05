Marvel's Hercules Rumored to Soon Appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

✖

Marvel's mighty Hercules will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the "near future," according to a new report. The Olympian God of Strength, born to Zeus and the human Alcmena in ancient Greece, Hercules was created to be mankind's champion. Over his thousand-year existence, Hercules valiantly battled through to the modern age, where he clashed with Thor — the Asgardian God of Thunder — before fighting alongside Earth's mightiest heroes as a member of the Avengers. During his time on Earth, opposing such foes as Typhon the Titan and half-brother Ares, the god of War, Hercules served as a member of the Defenders and helped form the West Coast-based Champions.

The muscle-bound Olympian will soon make his first appearance in the shared MCU, according to The Cinema Spot. Details about the character's rumored appearance remain under wraps.

Hercules is speculated to surface in The Eternals, said to span thousands of years, or upcoming Disney+ series Loki, taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and following the time-travelling misadventures of the titular Asgardian God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston).

Other possible contenders include Thor: Love and Thunder, citing Hercules' rivalry with the Asgardian Avenger in the Marvel Comics, or Disney+ series She-Hulk — introducing Jennifer Walters, super-strong cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), a.k.a. the Hulk — owing to Herc's romantic history with the super-strong superheroine in the comic books.

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, also Marvel's Chief Content Officer, previously declared a slew of new characters would be introduced within the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which ended the 11-year "Infinity Saga" started with Iron Man.

"Everything after Endgame, and after Spider-Man: Far From Home, will be different and be unique, as we try to make every film," Feige said in a 2019 interview. "But seeing returning characters is certainly something we're gonna do and want to do. But also introducing characters that the majority of the world has never heard of, much like Guardians [of the Galaxy], much like Avengers before we made Avengers. And there are lots of them."

Marvel Studios next releases Black Widow November 6. It is followed The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, the untitled Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Series coming to Disney+ include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.

