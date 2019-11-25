Loki Producer Confirms “Huge Time-Traveling Component”

“Loki is coming to Disney+,” Marvel Studios chief creative officer Kevin Feige said at San Diego Comic-Con to announce the highly-anticipated Loki series. It was one of many announcements made on that Saturday evening in July but has remained one of the more mysterious titles. Loki was killed in Avengers: Infinity War as per the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s canon but time travel prompted an alternate version of Loki to take the Tesseract from New York City in 2012 and set off on an uncharted adventure. The upcoming Loki series will tell that story — and time travel will be a big part of it as Feige promises: “We’re taking Loki to an entirely new part of the MCU.”

On the Expanding The Universe special on Disney+, Loki‘s executive producers opened up a bit about the upcoming series. It did not offer up any concept are quite like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier or the upcoming Hawkeye shows did but it did provide a bit of intel. “There’s a huge time travel component,” Loki executive producer Stephen Broussard said. “There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki.”

Loki, a character usually in control of his situations via manipulation or other mischievous means, will see his world flipped upside down by the sound of it. “We’re finally going to see him on his back foot,” executive producer Kevin Wright added. “This his him, being put in a position where he doesn’t have all the answers, and has been thrown a curveball by life.”

Of course, the series brings back Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, who shared his excitement for the series at San Diego Comic-Con which was shown on the Disney+ special:.”New territory, a new world, and I cannot wait to get started,” Hiddleston said.

