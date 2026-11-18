Avengers: Doomsday is officially one month away, and fans are frothing at the mouth for a new look at the film. As the wait for a new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie continues to mount, Marvel has surprised fans with a little snippet of something to promote Doomsday. Framed around Robert Downey Jr. and his return to the MCU as an all-new villain, plus his general love for playing in the Marvel sandbox, there are some extra little bits to be found that should have eagle-eyed obsessives pondering all the possibilities.

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Though footage of Downey’s Doom taking on Thor takes up the bulk of the actual Avengers: Doomsday footage found in the video, there is one moment that really stands out. In a brief behind-the-scenes shot at :49, not only do we get to see a shot from the film that we’ve never seen before, but it’s one that confirms Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Shuri, and others will all share the screen. On top of that, though, the shot reveals that one character very quietly got a new costume for Avengers: Doomsday, Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm. See it for yourself below.

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Avengers: Doomsday Upgrades Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm

It’s no surprise to anyone when Marvel characters get a new costume ahead of their next MCU movie, even if it debuts less than a year after their last appearance (it’s all about selling toys and Fortnite skins in the end). With that in mind, we already knew that the Fantastic Four would have marginally different looks from their “First Steps” film last summer, as Avengers: Doomsday footage has shown Pedro Pascal’s Reed sporting a handsome jacket this time around with the other members having changes as well.

Though only visible for about a second, Kirby’s Sue is clearly wearing a black suit now, one that has some unseen details on the front that are obscured by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. One potential theory is that Sue has changed outfits in an attempt to get close to and appease Victor Von Doom, a dark outfit that may blend in with the Latverian decor. That said, it seems like the suit still has some kind of utility belt and perhaps a “4” emblem at the center, so the practical use of the suit in the film remains to be seen, but it marks the first real update about a superhero costume in Avengers: Doomsday that we’ve had in quite a while.

Perhaps more exciting for fans than Sue Storm’s new digs, though, are the people surrounding her. Previous footage from Doomsday hasn’t really shown any of these characters interacting in a major way, and in fact, many of them are scattered in other directions entirely. Early trailers revealed Sam Wilson inside the X-Mansion with the likes of Reed and Yelena, while Sue and Shuri shared the screen in Wakanda (with Namor, no less). Not only are they all together here, but Steve Rogers is present too. Let the theory crafting begin.