Marvel Officially Confirms The Fantastic Four’s Doomsday Costumes (& Breaks A Trend)

Each of the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers has brought with it subtle confirmations about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and the characters that we’ll get to see in it. The first not only confirmed that Chris Evans was back as Steve Rogers, but that he had become a father (presumably after the events of Avengers: Endgame). The second revealed that Thor’s daughter “Love” from the fourth movie about the god of thunder will return, and that the “strongest Avenger” is terrified. The third one brought us the first look at the X-Men in the MCU, and confirmed new costumes for the group that call back to their most iconic era.

This week delivered the fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser, with it, once again, plenty of new confirmations for Marvel fans. The first is not only the status of Namor and the Atlanteans, but the confirmation that M’Baku has officially become the king of Wakanda, with Shuri acting as the Black Panther by his side. Like every good tease, however, there was one last thing, the reveal of the Fantastic Four having made their way into the proper MCU as Ben Grimm introduces himself to the Wakandans. This was an iconic moment already, but it came with a big confirmation about how the Fantastic Four will look in the new movie.

Avengers: Doomsday Will Let the Fantastic Four Keep Their Iconic Looks

When Ben Grimm appears on screen, it’s not only a welcome surprise for fans after he quickly became a favorite in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but also because of the comic book roots. Gimm and the Fantastic Four were notable creations of Jack Kirby, and seeing them meet Wakandans is something that has only been able to happen in comic books for decades. That’s all beside the point, as the subtle implication of his arrival is in his clothes. The Thing is wearing the exact same superhero outfit that he wrote in the 2025 feature film, which delivers a surprising reveal about the Fantastic Four in Doomsday.

As this teaser seems to make clear, the Fantastic Four will keep their costumes from the last movie as they head into Avengers: Doomsday. This marks a stark change of pace for Marvel, as heroes have almost always been given brand new costumes with every movie and TV show that marked their next appearance, in part so that brand new toys, action figures, statues, and other merch could be made of their new look. The FF, on the otherhand, seem to have shown up in their classic digs from their universe.

Based on what it seems like the plot implications are for Avengers: Doomsday, it actually makes sense why the team wouldn’t have new costumes. Though some time has passed between the ending of First Steps and the Start of Doomsday (as seen in the post-credit tease), the importance with which they have to move to seemingly stop multiversal incursions means they don’t have time to upgrade their looks. It’s worth noting, however, that the Fantastic Four could very well get costume changes as the third act of the movie arrives, which would then give Marvel the chance to sell new toys afterall. Time will tell, and Avengers: Doomsday premieres on December 18, 2026.