Avengers Star Pedro Pascal Breaks Down Doom & Reed’s Friendship in the MCU Ahead of Doomsday

Reed Richards and Doctor Doom are known to have a connection in Avengers: Doomsday, and now, with just over one month to go before Doomsday hits theaters, Reed actor Pedro Pascal has teased more about what that will look like. With recent updates in the MCU, including bonus footage in Avengers: Endgame Encore showing that Doom had “collected” Bruce Banner and the very recent VisionQuest post-credits scene showing that Doom now has Wanda Maximoff as well, it’s clear that there is going to be a massive war between Doom and his team and, presumably, the many other groups coming together in the movie (from the New Avengers to the X-Men and more).

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However, while Reed and the other Fantastic Four characters almost certainly won’t be joining Doom’s team at any point, trailers for the movie have already revealed that Doctor Doom and Reed Richards (and Sue Storm) have history. It seemed that, at the very least, Doom and Reed had been friends, with Reed in one trailer demanding to know whether Doom had done “this” and calling him Victor, clearly showing familiarity. Now, in a Doomsday article in Empire Magazine Pascal has given more insight into what this “bond” will really look like. Check out his exact comments below.

Doctor Doom and Reed Richards Have a Connection in Doomsday

Speaking with Empire Magazine about the connection between Doom and Reed in Doomsday, Pascal explained, “They’re very bonded in a lot of different ways. They’re bonded as scientists. They think together through the lens of science and math and think in ways that most people don’t. You can’t help but create a bond of friendship and kinship and feel less alone in the world because there is a mind that is equal, if not superior, to your own.” There are myriad interesting details in this response from Pascal, from the suggestion that Doom is even more intelligent than Reed (which makes him all the more terrifying) to the confirmation that Doom and Reed don’t just know each other; they actually share a friendship.

Given that it was also just revealed that Doom has suffered the loss of a child, it seems safe to assume that, although Doom was at one point much more like Reed, he has fallen onto a much darker, more villainous path—not unlike Wanda in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after she had lost her children. With that context, it will be especially interesting to see how Reed navigates this new threat. Already, based on the trailers, it seems like Reed starts out by trying to reason with him. Ultimately, though, it’s all but guaranteed that these former friends will end up in an all-out battle (one that, hopefully, Reed will survive, but his previous connection to Reed does make him seem more vulnerable).

Do you think Reed Richards will make it out of Doomsday alive? Are there other character fates you’re more worried about? Let us know in the comments down below.