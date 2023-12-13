What New Marvel Movies Will Be in the MCU's Phase Six?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest franchise Hollywood has ever seen. It's released more movies than the world of James Bond, and it's told a massive story that rivals any world ever built. As the franchise's Phase Five continues to chug along, we wanted to look into the future and see what it holds for Marvel Studios. Taking the film releases we already know, we paired some television shows we think will release in 2025 or late and sprinkled in some movies we'd like to see happen. Keep scrolling to see how we'd like the MCU's Phase Six to shake out!

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 The behemoth known as Daredevil: Born Again was roughly a third of the way through photography when it was forced to stop cameras because of the Hollywood strikes earlier this year. With production on the series suspended, Marvel Studios opted to give the Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring series a creative overhaul that included the firing of the show's writers and directors. Now in re-development, the series is all but guaranteed to not be released in 2024. In one potential scenario, Marvel Studios may eventually decide to split the show's 18-episode either into three, six-episode seasons or two, nine-episode seasons. If so, look for the first season of either case to debut as one of the first projects of 2025 to officially start Phase Six off with some major buzz and fanfare. prevnext

Fantastic Four - May 2, 2025 One of the biggest question marks on the Marvel Studios slate at the moment is the outfit's take on the Fantastic Four. With the franchise at what most might call its lowest point, both critically and commercially, it's quite possible the studio's reboot of Marvel's First Family could make or break the MCU. Featuring WandaVision's Matt Shakman in the director's chair, 2025's Fantastic Four is said to star Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, already giving the production a step-up with movie-goers everywhere. prevnext

Thunderbolts - July 25, 2025 Marvel's version of The Suicide Squad will soon begin production, and it has the possibility of being a dark horse favorite if done right. Featuring A-listers like Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh, the anti-hero team-up has blockbuster written all over it. Though it likely won't tie in much to the overarching multiversal storytelling of other Phase Six projects, it will introduce the Golden Guardian of Good to live-action given Steven Yeun is set to play Sentry in the picture. prevnext

Ms. Marvel Season 2 If Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) wasn't set to get a second season after the first batch of Ms. Marvel episodes were released, the character's involvement in The Marvels all but guarantees the character will return either in a second season of her own show or even a feature film. Furthermore, the character is now closely tied to all things Multiverse Saga, meaning she's someone who can help push the Phase Six narrative along. prevnext

Blade - November 7, 2025 Blade's been delayed more than any other Marvel Studios film, and I'm not certain it'll even meet its Phase Six release. Trade reports have suggested the production is rockier than usual behind-the-scenes so it's anyone's guess as to whether the film actually sees release. If it does, however, it's currently scheduled to enter theaters on November 7, 2025, over two full years after it was initially set to release. prevnext

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Iron Fist - February 13, 2026 Shang-Chi star Simu Liu has confirmed a sequel will enter development at some point, with the Ten Rings suspected to play a major role in the upcoming Avengers movies. Because both The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars have both been pushed back significantly because of the writers' strikes, it's possible Marvel Studios is now looking to put Shang-Chi 2 before the two films. Lending some credit to this theory is the fact Daniel Destin Cretton has left the director's chair of The Kang Dynasty empty, potentially a sign that he's instead focusing on the sequel. In terms of what the follow-up could entail, the world-building of the first Shang-Chi film perfectly set the stage for K'un-Lun and Iron Fist, something more you can read about right here. prevnext

Young Avengers/Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 1, 2026 With the ongoing legal troubles on Jonathan Majors, one has to think Marvel Studios will soon distance itself from the actor as much as the company can. As such, there's been speculation a different villain could pop up and take the place of Kang. At the end of The Marvels, movie-goers even saw the earliest days of the Young Avengers, meaning they could potentially decide to frame Avengers 5 around them instead of making it about The Kang Dynasty. prevnext

Doctor Strange 3 - July 24, 2026 Because of the aforementioned delays, it's also possible Marvel Studios could sneak a third Doctor Strange film into the mix and help set up the finale of the Multiversal Saga even further. At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we see the eponymous sorcerer depart Earth with Clea (Charlize Theron) and travel into the Dark Dimension. Should Marvel decide to pick up that plot thread, look for much of Doctor Strange 3 to take place in the alternate reality as Strange and Clea battle the likes of Dormammu and Umar. prevnext

Armor Wars - November 6, 2026 Armor Wars was once supposed to be a Disney+ series, but was shortened into a movie in a recent round of reshuffling. It has nothing to do with the multiverse, but the Don Cheadle-starring project will likely spin out from the events of Ironheart, which should see release a year or so prior to Armor Wars. prevnext