Marvel's Mister Fantastic Almost Looked Very Different in Doctor Strange 2

Marvel Studios has a lot on their plates with their upcoming Phase 5 slate of projects and The Multiverse Saga. Among those projects, the only ones focusing on the subject of the Multiverse have to be Loki season 2 and Deadpool 3. The latter will pull a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and bring back many characters from previous Marvel movies. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw the first appearance of The Illuminati, and it included the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first look at Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic with John Kransinski in the role. But he could have looked very differently in the Doctor Strange sequel at least according to some newly released concept art.

Mr. Fantastic Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art

The Direct has gotten their hands on some concept art from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – The Art of the Movie book and revealed some alternative looks for John Krasinski's Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. Some of the designs are modern takes on the character's iconic Fantastic Four looks and it sees the actor in the iconic blue and silver costume. You can check out the concept art below.

Official new concept art shows comic-accurate designs for John Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic suit! More photos: https://t.co/qosYAZH2Ht pic.twitter.com/0nVL357BGy — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) September 12, 2023

What was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness About?

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively on Disney+, Blu Ray and digital download.

