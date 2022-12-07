Marvel Movies Win Big at the People's Choice Awards

It was a pretty good night for Marvel movies at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The pop culture event of the year included many highlights, including a Kenan & Kel reunion and the Netflix hit series Stranger Things winning its first People's Choice Award. Some of the biggest movie awards of the night pitted blockbuster hits against each other, with the likes of Doctor Strange, Batman, Thor, and Tom Cruise going head-to-head. As the dust settled at the People's Choice Awards, Marvel Studios was one of the clear winners in the movie categories, notching multiple victories for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Movie of 2022 category at the 2022 People's Choice Awards featured Bullet Train, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick. One could say Marvel had a slight advantage with two films, and multiple Marvel actors playing cast members in just about every film. In the end, the winner of Movie of 2022 was the Doctor Strange sequel, which helped open up the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse, setting the stage for 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Chris Hemsworth was declared The Male Movie Star of 2022 for his portrayal of the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. His competition included Brad Pitt (Bullet Train), his Thor: Love and Thunder costar Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion), Black Panther's Daniel Kaluuya (Nope), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick), Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds (The Adam Project), and Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick).

As for The Female Movie Star of 2022, the People's Choice Award went to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen for her role as Scarlet Witch. Olsen's Wanda Maximoff took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange 2, and it remains to be seen if she survived the film and will have a redemption story down the line. Other nominees were Gal Gadot (Death on the Nile), Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project), Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me), Keke Palmer (Nope), Queen Latifah (Hustle), and Viola Davis (The Woman King).

It was a two-award night for Elizabeth Olsen, as she also took home The Action Movie Star of 2022 for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, beating Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder), Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Joey King (Bullet Train), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), and Zöe Kravitz (The Batman).

Let us know your thoughts on all of the winners and losers at the 2022 People's Choice Awards in the comments.