Kenan and Kel Reunite Once Again at People's Choice Awards

It's another Kenan and Kel reunion at tonight's People's Choice Awards. It may be hard to imagine now, but there was once a time fans were clamoring for Kenan and Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to reunite. The duo rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sitcom before also starring together in the 1997 film Good Burger, so there is a segment of fandom that has wanted to see Kenan and Kel collaborate again. We've seen Kenan and Kel back together at the Emmy Awards and last week's Saturday Night Live, but this year's edition of the People's Choice Awards features another appearance.

"It's a Kenan and Kel reunion at the #PCAs," a tweet from E! News reads. A photo is also attached, showing Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson on the People's Choice Awards red carpet. Both are dressed for the occasion, as Kel points to the crowd and Kenan gives his friend and costar a thumb's up pose.

It's a Kenan and Kel reunion at the #PCAs. pic.twitter.com/WhzBdZDCyf — E! News (@enews) December 7, 2022

Kenan Thompson, a Saturday Night Live mainstay, hosted this year's Emmy Awards. During the show, Thompson took part in a sketch that featured Kumail Nanjiani and Jason Sudeikis, where Nanjiani acted as an inexperienced bartender. After Sudeikis walked away, Thompson told Nanjiani to serve a man who was sitting with his head on the bar. The man raised his head and revealed himself to be Kel Mitchell, and those in attendance cheered for the Kenan & Kel reunion.

Saturday Night Live's Kenan & Kel Reboot With Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer hosted Saturday Night Live on December 3rd, where along with announcing she was pregnant with her first child, Palmer also appeared in a gritty reboot of Kenan & Kel with both stars. The retitled Kenan & Kelly sketch featured some hilarious jabs at shows like Bel-Air, but then it did exactly what many fans wished for when none other than Kel Mitchell made a surprise appearance to bring it all full circle.

Not only did the Kenan & Kel reunion take place within the sketch, but Kel slipped back into his classic role in a big way. His entrance onto the classic Rigby's story set was one that fans instantly recognized, with Mitchell immediately drawn to none other than the Orange Soda case. To complete the joke about a dark-and-gritty reboot of a classic comedy, however, James Austin Johnson entered to try and rob the store, shooting Kel in the process and leaving him convulsing on the ground while blood poured out. The sketch knew what it was doing though, pushing it all way over the top.

Photo credit Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images