Marvel Reportedly Casts Actor Cut From Spider-Man: Homecoming as Lead in Upcoming Disney+ Show

An actor cut from Spider-Man: Homecoming may have landed another gig in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At one point in the development process of Homecoming, it was widely reported Jona Xiao was cast in the film in an undisclosed role. Upon the feature's release, however, Xiao's role was removed from the film entirely. Now, Xiao's own resume has another Marvel project added to it.

The project itself isn't listed, but as the sleuths at The Cosmic Circus point out, a few available clues do help narrow it down. The SWAT alumnus says the series is going to air on Disney+, which means she wouldn't be appearing in Sony's Silk series on Amazon or one of the studio's Spider-Man spin-off films.

Again, her role isn't revealed but it does say she's the project's "Lead Female." Beyond that, however, her exact role is as good as anyone's guess. As we all know by now, Marvel produces both live-action and animated content for Disney+, so the role could be for any number of the productions in development at the Kevin Feige-led outfit at any given time.

Speaking of the Silk series, the show is currently being developed by The Walking Dead alumnus Angela Kang. In addition to Kang leading the writer's room, the projects is being produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

"Was a lot going on when this was announced, so a little belatedly, here's my new gig 🕸️🕷️," Kang wrote on Instagram last December. "I love this character and working with @phillordy & @chrizmillr is as delightful as you'd imagine. Grateful to Lord Miller + Amy Pascal, @sptv & my new creative home @amazonstudios for the opportunity to tell the story of @marvel's Cindy Moon/Silk/실크!"

Sony's latest Spider-Man trilogy is now streaming on Hulu, or available for purchase wherever movies are sold. Where would you like to see Spidey pop up next? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section, or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!