Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire Has Interesting Answer About Marvel Future

Ahead of the release of Titan Books' Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, an excerpt form the behind-the-scenes publication has made it way online, with a promising tease from one star. Marvel has the passage from the book, which includes interviews with stars Tom Holland, Zendaya , Benedict Cumberbatch, plus Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. When asked by the book about initially getting the call for the movie, Maguire had a touching reply about working with this fellow friendly neighborhood webslingers, but then also offered an anecdote teasing that he's open to returning to the MCU in some capacity in the future.

"When they called initially, I was like finally!" Maguire replied with a laugh. "I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, 'What will this look like and what will the experience be?' But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It's just like, 'Yes!' It's fun and exciting....I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn't I want to do that?"

Ever since Maguire and Garfield made their appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home, combined with the cameos seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, MCU fans have been very eager to see more appearances from fan-favorites reprising their classic roles.

With Avengers: Secret Wars looming on the horizon, the potential is naturally there for Marvel Studios to do just that. We're still years away from that movie being released though, and with no director even attached it would be a tad early to start speculating that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man will meet Hugh Jackman's Wolverine; but we can all dream.

Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special is set to be published on February 14th including not only behind-the-scenes interviews about the making of the movie and with the teams responsible for the MCU movie's stunts, costumes, and ground-breaking visual effects.