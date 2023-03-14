Ant-Man Star Praises Quantumania Writer's Hiring For Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Marvel Studios released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania last month, and it was met with mostly negative reviews, and the box office is currently doing worse than they expected. While critics aren't really digging the third Ant-Man movie, fans are definitely showering the film with love, as the Rotten Tomatoes audience score is the complete opposite of the critics'. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness is also taking on the script for the next Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is perfect considering Kang the Conqueror will act as the protagonist of that film. One of the stars of Quantumania, David Dastmalchian, has come out to praise Loveness and also reveal his excitement for the scribe to pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. During a new interview with The Direct, Dastmalchian had nothing but positive things to say about the director.

"It's such a smart choice, bringing Jeff [Loveness] on board to help craft this world and these stories," Dastmalchian revealed. "Because, A.) He has written and understands comic books more than almost any comic book screenwriter out there. I mean, he has actually been in the trenches for a long time. B.) He is so smart. He sees all the moving pieces at one time, and his brain is this fascinating place."

"He's got, what I would describe as like, a beautiful mind. He's this very sweet, loving, very funny guy, but his brain is like… if he wasn't writing movies, maybe he'd be inventing, doing something with atomic energy. I don't know. And all that combines into this deep love and passion for the characters when he talks about them. His passion, much like Peyton, which is why I think that they hit it off so well, is infectious. It's like talking to a 12-year-old." The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumnia star added.

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

What do you think about his comments? Did you enjoy Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!