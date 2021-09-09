Marvel Releases New Shang-Chi Clip Featuring Trevor Slattery And Morris

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had a lot of surprises for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and no doubt one of the bigger ones was the return of Trevor Slattery, the actor, and addict that Aldrich Killian recruited to play “The Mandarin” in Iron Man 3. Since Legend of the Ten Rings finally reveals the truth about “The Mandarin” and his Ten Rings organization, it was actually not that much of a surprise to find out that the real leader of the Ten Rings, sorcerer Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), held something of a grudge of against good ol’ Trevor.

Marvel’s brand new “Trevor and Morris” clip from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings lets viewers in on the big reveal scene where Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his friend Katy (Awkwafina) stumble upon Trevor Slattery’s room/cell in the Ten Rings’ compound. Trevor explains how he went from federal prison to becoming the real Mandarin’s indentured servant – a moment that was all the payoff some MCU fans have been waiting for, ever since the first Iron Man movie.

Of course, after reconnecting with Trevor Marvel fans immediately get taken on a weird twist, as the film is suddenly bombarded by the presence of a strange (creepy) mystical creature named Morris. The six-legged, four-winged, and headless creature initially looks like something out of a Lovecraftian nightmare, but the storytellers of Shang-Chi manage to make him another lovable creature (and possible merchandising gold mine) of the MCU franchise (see also: Groot). You can already see fans laying their heads down on all the Morris plush pillows that are surely in the works, even as we speak…

For some fans who still don’t know much about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, this first appearance of Morris may be the first real signal of just how deep this film goes into Chinese cultural folklore and/or Marvel Universe canon.

Morris hails from Ta Lo or the “Great Canopy Heaven”, a realm that exists adjacent to Earth. Shang-Chi’s mother Ying Li came from that mystical place, and his father Wenwu had spent lifetimes trying to get there and seize its power. Needless to say, Shang-Chi’s third act finally brings that conflict to a head, as Wenwu and the Ten Rings force Shang-Chi and his allies to make a final stand to protect Ta Lo.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.