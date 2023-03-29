Grim Reaper Cast as Actor Demetrius Grosse Joins Marvel's Wonder Man Disney+ Series

Marvel's Grim Reaper has been cast, as actor Demetrius Grosse joins the Wonder Man Disney+ series! Demetrius Grosse has been featured in Fear The Walking Dead as the hunter/tracker LaRoux brothers, as well as HBO's Lovecraft Country, The Rookie, and a character in the Call of Duty: Warzone video game. Playing Grim Reaper in Wonder Man will no doubt be his biggest breakout role for Grosse yet – and a pivotal role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Grosse had been rumored for Wonder Man weeks ago, but TV Line has now confrimed it through its own sources. Grim Reaper (aka Eric Williams) is the brother of Simon Williams/Wonder Man, who will be played in the show by Aquaman and HBO's Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Who Is Marvel's Grim Reaper?

In the comics, Grim Reaper is Simon Williams' brother, who (like Simon) takes a more criminal path through life. While Simon tried to lean into school, Eric became more athletic; when the family company Williams Innovations failed, Simon's embezzlement scheme led to him going to prison and getting transformed into Wonder Man through Zemo's experiments. Eric, thinking his brother dead, went to The Tinkerer and got a scythe-like weapon (able to put people in comas) made, and re-emerged as professinal criminal/mercenary called The Grim Reaper.

Marvel's Wonder Man is in development.