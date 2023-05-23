Charlize Theron Reveals Disappointing Update for Her Marvel Return

It only took two movies, but Clea has finally joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introduced in the closing moments of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU's version of the beloved supporting character of the Master of the Mystic Arts was revealed to be played by Charlize Theron. As it turns out, however, even Theron doesn't know what, if anything, her Marvel future holds.

In a new chat with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Theron reveal Marvel has yet to call her about appearing in another project. ""I don't. No, I haven't gotten a call," the actor told Horowitz on a recent red carpet (via The DirecT). "I've not gotten a- Is that bad? Is that bad? Is that bad? No, I'm not lying... I haven't gotten a call. Is that bad?"

I asked @CharlizeAfrica about her Marvel future and things got awkward. Not really. Well kinda. pic.twitter.com/OLR5W389gZ — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 22, 2023

Given that Theron hasn't been called by the House of Ideas, it's unclear just when the character will reappear. Given the closeness the character has exhibited throughout the history of Stephen Strange, one would think it's a guarantee she'll return. In fact, that's one of the reasons Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron said Clea was included in the film's script from very early on.

"Charlize, she's badass," Waldron said last summer. "It's awesome. It's so cool. I was so excited. It's dream casting for that character. I felt like we needed to close the book on Doctor Strange and Christine Palmer's relationship, and I feel like she advances him as a character, when she tells him to not be afraid of loving someone [or] of letting himself be loved. That's what opens the door for him to finally meet his great love from the comics. And so, she's every bit his equal. And I just think they have an amazing dynamic in the comics, and so I'm excited to see how that plays out in the future."

