Should You Expect Spider-Man 3 News at Disney’s Investor Day 2020?

The Walt Disney Company this week will announce its upcoming slate and reveal new projects from Marvel during Disney Investor Day 2020, but should you expect word about Spider-Man 3? Under a new pact between Disney and Sony Pictures reached in 2019, the sequel to Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Disney co-finance 25% of the untitled threequel and receive a quarter of its profits. This new arrangement, which keeps Sony as the distributor and Disney-owned Marvel Studios as co-producers, also sees Tom Holland's Spider-Man appear in another Disney-Marvel movie after Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters in December 2021.

In October, as second unit filming got underway in New York City, a Sony marketing executive said fans would receive their first look at Spider-Man 3 — described as either a preview or teaser trailer — before the end of the year. But Brazil's annual CCXP convention, where Sony presented the first trailer for Far From Home in December 2018, came and went over the weekend with nary a word about Spider-Man 3.

But there are hopes a peek at the still-shooting Spidey 3 might come as early as tomorrow. The first trailer for Homecoming premiered during late night's Jimmy Kimmel Live on December 8, 2016, and the first trailer for Far From Home released on that same day two years later at CCXP, so that timeline sets expectations that the first footage might arrive on Tuesday.

Investor Day 2020 is "focused on the Company's direct-to-consumer streaming services," according to Disney, which will webcast the four-hour event on Thursday, December 10.

It was during the investor presentation in April 2019 where Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, also a producer on Spider-Man 3, officially announced Marvel's roster of streaming series headed to Disney+. Beyond unveiling WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If...?, Feige showed off an extended sneak peek from Avengers: Endgame.

The focus on streaming, which comes after Disney in October announced it would reorganize to make streaming its "primary focus," suggests the mostly Sony-owned and theatrically-released Spider-Man 3 won't factor into Disney's Investor Day. But now that there appears to be a direct link between the previously separate Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first details behind Spider-Man 3 just might come as part of the Marvel film and television announcements set to be revealed during Thursday's presentation.

The Walt Disney Company will webcast Investor Day 2020 on Thursday, December 10, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.