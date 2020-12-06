Marvel Teases 2021 Rebirth After Avengers "Enter the Phoenix" Event

✖

More change is coming to the Marvel Universe. In a surprise panel at CCXP Saturday afternoon, Marvel editor Tom Brevoort teased an upcoming "rebirth" to the Marvel comics world in the wake of the impending "Enter the Phoenix" arc in Jason Aaron and Javier Garron's Avengers.

Though Brevoort, Aaron, and Garron were all on-hand to chat all things Phoenix, they wouldn't elaborate all too much, other than the fact there's one page in Avengers #38 that teases the entire Marvel slate in 2021. The page in question features a major presence from Mephisto as he jumps from scene to scene, speaking with Apocalypse and the Hulk. He even has a run-in with space sharks on top of everything else.

“The most iconic, primordial powers of the Marvel Universe have been central to my Avengers run," Aaron previously said in a statement announcing the arc. "And few forces in the cosmos are more world-shaking and potentially world-destroying than the Phoenix Force. Its legacy on Earth goes back to the Stone Age, as we've seen, but we haven't seen much of the firebird in the present day. That's about to change in a very big way.”

“I haven't drawn most of the cast here and it is truly exciting to have this chance with them. They are some classic choices in the lineup but there are also some unexpected and wild picks. It's fun all around,” Garrón added in a separate interview with SYFY Wire. “’Enter the Phoenix' is a high octane, non-stop, thrilling action epic and readers are in for an extremely fun treat."

The full solicitation for Avengers #40, due out December 30th, can be found below.

AVENGERS #40

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • COVER BY LEINIL YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA SWABY VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY Javier Garrón

ENTER THE PHOENIX!

The infamous firebird of cosmic destruction and rebirth known as the Phoenix Force has returned to Earth to find a new avatar. So now the Avengers and some of the most powerful heroes and villains in the Marvel Universe are being called into a competition unlike anything they’ve ever seen. A globe-spanning battle that will transform them all and ultimately decide...who will be the all-new Phoenix.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99