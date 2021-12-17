Spider-Man 3: First Official Look at the Marvel-Sony Sequel Is Just Weeks Away

✖

A first look at Spider-Man 3 will swing online in the first week of December if the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures co-production sticks to the same marketing schedule as Spider-Man: Homecoming and last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home. Star Tom Holland shared an on-set BTS photo in costume on Friday, showing the black-and-red-suited Spidey sporting an additional face covering as filming gets underway amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sony has yet to release any official looks at the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set threequel. In October, a studio marketing executive confirmed fans would receive a peek at the untitled Spider-Man sequel before the end of the year.

According to Camila Pacheco, the Executive Marketing Director of Sony Pictures Entertainment in Brazil, the studio will release either a preview or teaser trailer sometime next month despite Spider-Man 3's release date being twice-delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sony premiered the first trailer for Homecoming on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on December 8, 2016. The first trailer for Far From Home, the sequel taking place in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, debuted during Brazil's CCXP convention exactly two years later on December 8, 2018.

The first footage from Spider-Man 3 could arrive in four weeks on Tuesday, December 8, possibly with a peek at Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). In October, reports stated Cumberbatch would film his supporting role in Spider-Man 3 in late October or early November before jumping into the production on the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Joining Holland and Cumberbatch, who takes over the mentor role from the late Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), are Spider-Man stars Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, and Marisa Tomei. Jamie Foxx, the actor behind super-charged supervillain Electro in Sony's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, reprises that role in an unknown capacity. Amy Pascal of Pascal Pictures and Marvel's Kevin Feige are on board as producers.

Story details remain under wraps, but Feige said the sequel will be "charting new ground" for Spider-Man now that his secret identity has been exposed by high-tech hoaxer Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

"It'll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero," Feige said in an interview last year. "And yet now facing his own challenges that aren't coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like Infinity War or Endgame. It's all Peter focused and Peter based."

Sony Pictures releases Spider-Man 3 on December 17, 2021.