Spider-Man 3: Sony Exec Confirms First Look at Marvel Movie Coming in December

Sony Pictures will unveil the first look at Spider-Man 3 before the end of 2020, according to a marketing executive. The two prior installments of the Marvel Studios-produced Spider-Man reboot, 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and last summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home, released trailers in the first week of December in 2016 and 2018, respectively. According to Camila Pacheco, the Executive Marketing Director of Sony Pictures Entertainment in Brazil, the studio is on course to debut a preview or teaser trailer this December — one year before the Sony and Marvel co-production of Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.

During this year's virtual ExpoCine/20, a Latin America-centric film convention, Pacheco promised Sony would release either a preview or teaser trailer for Spider-Man 3 in December (via Murphy's Multiverse).

It was during Brazil's CCXP in December 2018 where attendees received their first look at Far From Home, including the introduction of supposed-superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Filming on the as-yet-untitled sequel began just days ago in New York City under the working title "Serenity Now."

Joining franchise stars Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya is Holland's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange. Cumberbatch will soon report for filming on Spider-Man 3 before jumping into production on his sequel, the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due out from Marvel Studios in March 2022.

Plot details remain under wraps. Spider-Man 3 received a jolt when it was reported Jamie Foxx, who played supercharged supervillain Electro in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opposite Andrew Garfield, will reprise that role — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — under director Jon Watts.

This third joint effort between Sony and Marvel Studios is the first to be co-financed by Disney. The Marvel parent company will put up 25% of the budget as part of a new pact reached after the first five-movie deal expired with the release of Far From Home. Disney, who already possesses Spidey's merchandise rights, subsequently takes home a quarter of the film's net gross.

In 2019, Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige described Spider-Man 3 as "Peter focused and Peter based." With mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) dead and Spider-Man's secret identity exposed to the world, the new movie positions Peter Parker into more of an independent superhero.

"It'll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero," Feige said last year. "And yet now facing his own challenges that aren't coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like Infinity War or Endgame. It's all Peter focused and Peter based."

Sony Pictures releases Spider-Man 3 on December 17, 2021.