Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Star Tom Holland Teases New Details This Week

New details from Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3 could come this week when Variety releases a Spidey-centric interview with star Tom Holland. As filming continues in Atlanta, where set dressing revealed a snowy Christmas setting for scenes between Holland and co-star Zendaya, plot details remain tightly under wraps. Joining Holland in a mentor-type role is his Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-star Benedict Cumberbatch — back as Stephen Strange ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — and past Spider-Man stars Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx as Spidey supervillains Doctor Octopus and Electro, respectively.

After a promised first-look at the threequel failed to materialize before the end of last year, Holland "teases and sets our expectations for the film" when the Variety Awards Circuit podcast releases its interview with the Spider-Man star on Thursday, February 4. Holland is now promoting Apple TV+ release Cherry, his new movie reuniting him with his Captain America: Civil War and Avengers directors the Russo Brothers.

Amid increasing suspicions that the still-untitled Spider-Man 3 is secretly a live-action Spider-Verse teaming Holland with former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, producer Kevin Feige is keeping characteristically tight-lipped.

"I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things," the Marvel Studios head told ComicBook.com about Spider-Man sequel rumors. "The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

The biggest hint for the movie — internally referred to as Homecoming 3 — is the title of the next Doctor Strange movie, which forms a loose trilogy with the Spidey threequel and TV's WandaVision.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie," Feige teased. "That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that."

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, Marvel Studios and Sony's Homecoming 3 swings into theaters on December 17.