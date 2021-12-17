Kevin Feige Reveals Marvel’s Temporary Title for Spider-Man 3

✖

Kevin Feige reveals the temporary title for Marvel Studios and Sony's Spider-Man 3, which is not known in-house as "Spider-Man 3." Before the Marvel Studios president launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, Feige executive produced the original Spider-Man 3 released by Sony Pictures in 2007. Amid suspicions that Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy star Tobey Maguire is reprising his previously-retired superhero role opposite Tom Holland in the untitled sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, Feige says the threequel swinging into theaters in December is "not Spider-Man 3."

"It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi," Feige told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis when asked about the rumored live-action Spider-Verse. "So this, clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Plot details remain closely guarded, but Feige in December did reveal that Homecoming 3 is part of a loose trilogy with Marvel Studios original series WandaVision and feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And Raimi, who directs the Doctor Strange sequel pairing the eponymous sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), is reported to have played a role in securing the rumored returns of his Spider-Man trilogy stars.

After Far From Home, where Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) exposes Peter Parker's secret identity to the world, Feige said a Peter-focused Homecoming 3 would bring the young Avenger out of the shadow of his late mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

"It'll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero," Feige said in July 2019. "And yet now facing his own challenges that aren't coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It's all Peter focused and Peter based."

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx, Homecoming 3 swings into theaters on December 17.