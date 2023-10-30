Marvel Studios to Release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Movie Special

Marvel Studios is returning to Wakanda with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Movie Special. Featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the blockbuster Black Panther sequel and exclusive interviews with the cast and crew — including director Ryan Coogler and cast members Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, and more — the 96-page hardcover book is available to own October 31st from Marvel and Titan Comics. The official Movie Special compiles on-set photography and production art to take readers behind the scenes of the special effects, stunts, costume departments, and a cast of characters that includes Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) and Talokan ruler Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

The official description: "This special edition takes you behind the scenes of the new movie to meet the director/writer Ryan Coogler, co-writer Joe Robert Cole, producer Nate Moore, and cast including Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Letitia Wright (Princess Shuri), and Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia). Plus, discover a wealth of incredible on-set photography and production art."

"Black Panther was about the struggle to move on after the passing of a father. T'Challa had to reckon with what kind of man he was going to be. This film explores the relationship between Ramonda and Shuri," Coogler says in an excerpt from the Movie Special shared by Marvel.com. "We know Ramonda's character as the mom of the king, but in this film she's the queen of Wakanda, as well as being the mother to her daughter, Shuri. We see what she was going through and her perspective on the loss of T'Challa, which is very different from Shuri's perspective. When the Blip happened, Shuri and T'Challa disappeared, but Ramonda was left. Her character has had this really complex emotional experience of losing both her kids, then being reunited with them, and losing one again. She is trying to give Shuri some emotional insight into this."

Wakanda Forever passes the mantle of the Black Panther to Shuri after the death of King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman). When the underwater civilization of Talokan is discovered, its leader K'uk'ulka — better known to surface dwellers as Namor — wages war on the kingdom Wakanda, threatening Queen Ramonda, Shuri, War Dog Nakia, M'Baku (Winston Duke), the Dora Milaje (including Danai Gurira and Florence Kasumba), and their ally Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opened in theaters in November 2022 and grossed $859 million at the global box office, is available to stream on Disney+. Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Movie Special is on sale Oct. 31 at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books-A-Million, and more.