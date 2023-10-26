MCU Timeline Fixes Famous Spider-Man Mistake

The MCU has fixed one of the biggest timeline errors in the entire franchise in a new book. Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline is out in the world now, and the release explains the strange case of Spider-Man: Homecoming's opening date mix-up. In the official MCU book, the TVA steps in to address that "8 Years Later" timecard after the setup sene with Michael Keaton's Vulture. The Direct spotted Miss Minutes explaining the mistake in a small text box on Page 173. She tells readers that Adrian Toomes says that the Battle of New York occurred eight years ago, but Spider-Man: Homecoming is definitely in 2016 in the MCU's timeline. A lot of the mistake boils down to Vulture saying he'd been around for 8 years as a bad guy.

"Redline alert! Hi again! Adrien Toomes says the Battle of New York was eight years ago, but that event was only four years prior," Miss Minutes smiles on the page. "This one's a real head scratcher for us — I reckon an analyst misplaced the case file."

So, that's a pretty fun way to address a mistake that a lot of fans still continue to bring up routinely. It also provides some fun insight into how Marvel could end up playing with these kinds of moments in the future as The Multiverse Saga rolls forward.

Kevin Feige Clarifies Marvel Canon For Non-MCU Projects

A lot of fans have been debating the canon status of titles like Daredevil and Agents of SHIELD for a long time now. In the foreword to Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline, Kevin Feige lays out how the studio is approaching those older titles as it moves forward in The Multiverse Saga. It seems like there's going to be some timelines that end up mattering a bit and others where it won't be quite so pronounced.

"On the Multiverse note, we recognize that there are stories—movies and series-that are canonical to Marvel but were created by different storytellers during different periods of Marvel's history," Feige wrote in the book's foreword.

The head man continued, "The timeline presented in this book is specific to the MCU's Sacred Timeline through Phase 4. But, as we move forward and dive deeper into the Multiverse Saga, you never know when timelines may just crash or converge (hint, hint/spoiler alert)."

MCU Released An Official Timeline Book

The MCU hired an official timekeeper, and the results of that project resulted in an official timeline book that will be a must-have for so many Marvel fans out there. It's already on store shelves, so you can go get it wherever books are sold. Marvel actually put out a full description of their Official MCU Timeline book, and you can read it right here: "The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex. Different worlds, different timelines, countless characters. This is the guide to that universe. Created in close collaboration with Marvel Studios, it will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when, where, and why."

"Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of the Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap's shield? Look no further! A treasured keepsake for any movie buff, filled with exclusive infographics, illuminating timelines, and amazing movie stills, this book will have pride of place on any MCU fan's shelf."

Do you like how Marvel handled this continuity error? Let us know down in the comments!