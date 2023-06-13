Black Panther: Letitia Wright Discusses When We May See Shuri Again in the MCU (Exclusive)

One of the most surprising character arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been Shuri (Letitia Wright), the sister of T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) who became a standout part of the Black Panther franchise. After make gadgets and delivering scene-stealing lines in the first film, Shuri stepped into the mantle of the Black Panther in last year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and there's definitely some curiosity as to what her MCU future entails. While talking to ComicBook.com about her new Western movie Surrounded, which will be released on Digital on June 20th, Wright was asked whether or not she knows when and where Shuri will return next.

"No, I haven't," Wright explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I will know as soon as you know."

Will there be a Black Panther 3?

While a third Black Panther film has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, those working behind-the-scenes at the franchise have definitely hinted at it as a possibility.

"You know, we just had a terrific two years of just bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it," Wright told Variety earlier this year. "We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab so it's going to take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that."

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Marvel producer Nate Moore previously told Collider. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

Do you hope Letitia Wright returns as the Black Panther in the MCU? What do you hope is next for Shuri in the franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Surrounded will be released on Digital on Tuesday, June 20th.