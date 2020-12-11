Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, and Captain Marvel 2 Get New Release Dates

✖

The game of theatrical musical chairs continues. After a monstrous outing as Disney's 2020 Investor Day presentation, Marvel Studios has shifted three of its 2022 releases, delaying all but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the Strange follow-up will keep its March 25, 2022 release, Thor: Love and Thunder has been bumped from February to May 5, 2022.

Black Panther 2, on the other hand, has been pushed to a prime blockbuster slot on July 8, 2022. Captain Marvel 2, which will feature both Ms. Marvel and Spectrum, will now take Marvel's November 11, 2022 date that was previously unoccupied. After Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's passing earlier this year, a huge question mark remained as to what Marvel planned on doing with the property.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed Thursday the studio will not recast the role as T'Challa. Instead, Black Panther 2 will explore other parts of Wakanda.

"Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman's legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," Disney wrote on Twitter. You can view the post below:

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios exec Victoria Alonso confirmed that they wouldn't use CGI to recreate Boseman's likeness.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Alonso shared of Marvel's future Black Panther plans. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

