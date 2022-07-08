New Thor: Love and Thunder Image Shows Chris Hemsworth's Retired Avenger

✖

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is mighty zen in a new look at Thor: Love and Thunder. After saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame and departing Midgard with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the retired thunderer is on a quest for inner peace. But when galactic killer Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) interrupts his retirement, Thor embarks on another cosmic adventure with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who wields the magical hammer Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. See the new image from Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder below (via USA Today).

Thundering online with a mighty 209 million views in its first 24 hours, the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer revealed Thor's retirement and his relinquishing the ax Stormbreaker. "These hands were once used for battle. Now they're but humble tools for peace," Thor says. "I need to figure out exactly who I am."

(Photo: Marvel Studios (via USA Today))

After his time-traveling trip of self-discovery in Endgame, Thor declares, "I want to choose my own path. My superhero-ing days are over."

Spoiler alert: they're not. Even with Jane's electrifying return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Mighty Thor, it's going to take a new team of "Revengers" to thwart the god-butchering Gorr before it's too late.

Director Taika Waititi's sequel to Thor: Ragnarok has "all the feels of a classic Thor adventure," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram. "Big, loud, and crazy, and full of heart. You'll laugh, you'll cry, then you'll laugh so much you'll cry some more!!"

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Jeff Goldblum, and Chris Pratt, Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder thunders into theaters on July 8.