Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Pulls in 209 Million Views in First 24 Hours





Thor: Love and Thunder‘s trailer managed to pull in over 209 Million views in the first 24 hours of being posted. The Internet had been demanding a clip from the upcoming movie for months now, and they got their wish in a big way. Marvel Studios sent out a quick message of gratitude to all the fans out there on social media today after passing the milestone. “World’s strongest Avenger with the world’s best fans! Thank you for the 209M views in 24hrs!,” They said on Twitter. It’s been a wild ride for Thor Odinson in the MCU. He’s had ups and downs, but Love and Thunder sees the God of Thunder weighing his existence a bit and wondering what comes next after saving the universe during Avengers: Endgame.

But, Chris Hemsworth’s jacked Asgardian isn’t the only cause for celebration in the trailer, his extended cast is back too. One feature of the clip that got near universal applause is Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor finally appearing in live-action. Check out the Tweet down below.

World's strongest Avenger with the world's best fans! Thank you for the 209M views in 24hrs! 💪⚡️ https://t.co/nKeNXBX7Wo pic.twitter.com/FsiuDR1MS4 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 19, 2022

Director Taika Waititi has been playing coy about the movie for months now. He previously described Love and Thunder as his “craziest” film yet.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi admitted. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Marvel shared a brand new synopsis for Love and Thunder: “The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

