Disney+ Movie Keeps Dominating Netflix and Every Other Streaming Service

This week, Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became the first Disney song since Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” to top the Billboard charts, but the movie’s music isn’t the only thing maintaining popularity. Not only did the new film win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but it’s still the number one movie on any streaming service. The animated film hit Disney+ in December, and it’s still topping the Nielsen charts as the most-streamed movie.

Encanto is currently in first place for streaming movies with over 1.4 billion minutes streamed in one week. The movie is followed by a lot of Netflix films, none of which hit the billion minutes mark in that time period. In second place is Don’t Look Up (807 million minutes), followed by Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (400m), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (344m), The Town (238m), Just Go With It (238m), The Lost Daughter (224m), and Dark Shadows (198m). The final two movies on the list are also Disney+ films, Moana (197m) and Ron’s Gone Wrong (175m).

The success of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” makes it the biggest single from Disney’s library of animated films in 26 years. In addition to “A Whole New World,” which peaked at #1 in 1993, the song also joins the ranks of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King and “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, both of which reached #4 on the Billboard charts. The song even managed to have more success than Frozen‘s “Let It Go.”

The Encanto music was written by Hamilton scribe Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recently admitted that he didn’t expect “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to be such a big hit.

“I’m surprised it’s ‘Bruno,’” Miranda admitted of the song’s success. “I feel like this is my ‘Send in the Clowns,’ which was the late Stephen Sondheim’s biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life-making music. But I’ll take it!”

Encanto follows the Madrigals, an extraordinary family in which each member “has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them – each child except Mirabel.” Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, In the Heights) voices Mirabel, joined by María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Others in the voice cast include Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camil, and Antonio, respectively. John Leguizamo is also in the film as the infamous Uncle Bruno.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.