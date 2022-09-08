Pinocchio Disney+ Release Date Revealed

Disney+ Day will see the release of the live-action Pinocchio, by Academy Award-winner Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks. Disney+ has unveiled its full list of new content arriving on the streamer for Disney+ Day, which includes Thor: Love and Thunder, Cars on the Road, Frozen Sing-Along, Frozen 2 Sing-Along, and Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return. Even with so much variety in the content being offered, there will be a lot of eyes on the retelling of the classic Pinocchio tale, especially with heavyweights like Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks attached to the project.

Joining Hanks, who plays woodcarver Geppetto, in the cast are Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who voices the young Pinocchio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Pinocchio's guide Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest" John, Luke Evans as The Coachman, and Lorraine Bracco as a new original character named Sofia the Seagull.

The first look at Pinocchio was released in March, featuring Tom Hanks' Geppetoo looking down at Benjamin Evan Ainsworth's Pinocchio.

The description of Pinocchio reads, "Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his 'conscience'; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is 'Honest' John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman."

Netflix also has its own version of Pinocchio lined up as well. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a darker retelling of the 1940s classic story, which also happens to be the director's first animated movie. It stars Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, the cricket who lives in Pinocchio's wooden heart and serves as the film's storyteller. Del Toro teams with the Jim Henson Company and ShadowMachine on the stop-motion animation take on Carlo Collodi's novel, which follows a puppet boy who comes to life. With McGregor, the voice cast also includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

Pinocchio debuts September 8th on Disney+.