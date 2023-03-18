Marvel's Willem Dafoe Open to Spider-Man Franchise Return

Marvel Studios broke boundaries by bringing back multiple actors from previous Spider-Man films in the multiverse epic Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Alfred Molina, Jamie Fox, and even the legendary Willem Dafoe. Dafoe returned to his role as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin and quickly delivered one of the best villain performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new interview, Dafoe revealed if he would return for a third Spider-Man movie, and his answer might surprise you. While speaking with Inverse, the actor revealed that he would return under one major condition.

"If everything was right, sure," Dafoe said. "I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."

Avengers: Endgame Director Reveals Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Favorite Phase 4 Project

While a few of Marvel Studios' Phase 4 films have been a bit of a dud, the majority of them were pretty successful. Out of all of them, the Sony co-produced Spider-Man: No Way Home had everything fans could want, and it seems like Avengers: Endgameco-director Joe Russo agrees. Russo recently had a chat with Den of Geek where he revealed that No Way Home was his favorite Phase Four film.

"I thought No Way Home was unbelievable. It was fantastic," Russo said. "I thought it was pitch-perfect. It was one of the best times I've had in the movie theater in a long time, and it was nice not being involved. As a film geek, I could just go sit in a theater and be surprised and laugh and cry with everyone else in the movie theater."

"I think the one thing that Marvel doesn't get enough credit for is what else bonded people after such a divisive time during the pandemic and after all this manufactured conflict that's been playing out in America over the last four years? But going into a theater, race, color, creed, whether you're a Democrat or Republican, it doesn't matter. The power of filmmaking is its ability to bind people together as a community in a public space, respective of background. And Marvel does that better than anyone, and I don't think they get enough credit for that. And if that is the true power of what filmmaking is, then they're certainly the most potent filmmaking entity on the planet because you go into one of those theaters, and, boy, there's a lot of joy and happiness, and emotion, and excitement going on in one of their films. And you just don't see that on any other movie. Even, historically, I'm not sure that you've seen that level of excitement on any film other than when Marvel's operating at the top of their game." The Avengers: Endgame director added.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

