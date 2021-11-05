Doctor Strange 2 Star Teases Debut of Miss America Chavez

✖

Marvel Studios newcomer Xochitl Gomez celebrated National Superhero Day by honoring America Chavez, a.k.a. Miss America, Gomez's reality-hopping hero who enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The 15-year-old Baby-Sitters Club star joins Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, in the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange sequel set sometime after the events of WandaVision. Like her Marvel Comics counterpart, Gomez's America Chavez is expected to travel through the Multiverse and into other realities when the star-shooting superhero makes her debut in the Multiverse of Madness:

"Can't wait for y'all to meet her," Gomez wrote when sharing a comic book panel featuring America Chavez in action to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xochitl Gomez (@_xochitl.gomez)



Julian Hilliard, who plays super-powered 10-year-old Billy Maximoff in WandaVision, commented on the post with the "heart eyes" emoji amid speculation Billy and Tommy (Jett Klyne) will reunite with their Chaos Magic-wielding mother in Doctor Strange 2.

"I didn’t know my part in Doctor Strange until right before we got back to filming during the pandemic," Olsen recently told Variety. "We had two months left, and we’d filmed the majority of our show already. Really, I knew nothing until that moment when they pitched [Doctor Strange 2] to me verbally. So I tried, as much as I could, almost less so to have it affect WandaVision as have WandaVision affect it. I think that’s really been where the connection is. It’s almost like we’re trying to make sure that everything is honoring what we did [on the show]."

Could Gomez's America help Wanda rescue the vanished Billy and Tommy? A post-credits scene ending WandaVision hinted Wanda and Vision's (Paul Bettany) magic-made twins somehow survived the series — they were erased when a grieving Wanda released her Hex over the suburbs of Westview, New Jersey — suggesting the twins were somewhere in the Multiverse.

"We’ve already said that Lizzie Olsen will go from WandaVision into the new Doctor Strange film," producer Kevin Feige previously revealed about the connection between WandaVision and Doctor Strange 2. "There were lots of conversations with Sam Raimi and [writer] Michael Waldron and the entire Doctor Strange team that this movie needs to work for people who watched WandaVision but, more importantly, needs to work for people who didn’t, who maybe [Avengers: Endgame] was the last time they saw Wanda, or one of the earlier movies, or maybe she’s a character they’re meeting for the first time. There will always be different layers of understanding, but we don’t want there to be a barrier to entry."

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on March 25, 2022.